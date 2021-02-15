Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$23.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post ($23.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($25.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($19.40). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($12.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($82.04) to ($76.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($73.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.66) to ($63.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $85.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $715.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.77.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

