Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Drexel Morgan & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 9.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 347,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 187,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.