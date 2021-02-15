AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 649 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $231.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

