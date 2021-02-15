AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 285,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.