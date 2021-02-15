Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $365.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

