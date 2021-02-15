AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,094 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

