1,996 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $154.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

