Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.63 ($81.91).

KRN stock opened at €74.70 ($87.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €74.90 ($88.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €68.41 and its 200 day moving average is €59.66.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

