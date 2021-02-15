Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.01% of Matrix Service worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MTRX opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

