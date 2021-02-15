Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,629,000.

VGT opened at $380.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.41. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

