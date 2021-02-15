Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.