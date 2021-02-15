Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.