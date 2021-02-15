Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $40,833.17 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International stock opened at $236.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.