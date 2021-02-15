Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,588 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26.

On Monday, February 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

