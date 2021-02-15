National Asset Management Inc. Has $897,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,310,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,036,000 after buying an additional 260,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $265,346,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

