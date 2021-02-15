Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.78 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.35.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

