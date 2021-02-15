Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

