Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

