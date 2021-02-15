Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,743,000 after buying an additional 689,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.