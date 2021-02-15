SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,112,800 shares of company stock worth $85,101,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

