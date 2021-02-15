Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cactus were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in Cactus by 91.0% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 487,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cactus by 2,702.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cactus by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cactus by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

