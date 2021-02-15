Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 46.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

