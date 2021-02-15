Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Boston Partners boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139,161 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

