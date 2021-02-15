Boston Partners Sells 3,248 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of Coherent worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 28.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter worth $576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Coherent by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COHR. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

COHR stock opened at $257.99 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $264.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

