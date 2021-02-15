Boston Partners Sells 4,460 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $339.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

