Boston Partners Sells 2,191 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of James River Group worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,149,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in James River Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in James River Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

James River Group stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

