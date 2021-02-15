1,846 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.07 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

