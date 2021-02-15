National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 166.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.82% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESR opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

