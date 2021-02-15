Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 15,700 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

