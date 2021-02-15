Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 785 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

NYSE:COO opened at $385.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

