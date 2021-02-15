Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pentair by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after buying an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

PNR opened at $53.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

