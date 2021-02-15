Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $326,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

