State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

