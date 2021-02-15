76,994 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $960.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.