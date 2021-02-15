GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

WLTW opened at $227.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.