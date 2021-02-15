Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.