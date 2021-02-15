Citigroup Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $750.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $675.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $639.00.

BIO opened at $662.35 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $596.79 and a 200-day moving average of $557.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

