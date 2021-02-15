Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GRNWF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

GRNWF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

