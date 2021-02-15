ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $811.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. ADVANZ PHARMA has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

