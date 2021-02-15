First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.