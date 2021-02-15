State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in XP were worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter valued at about $19,447,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.84. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.