Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells $89,965.05 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

