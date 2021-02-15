CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

