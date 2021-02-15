State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,450 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after buying an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1,371.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raymond James by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Raymond James by 69.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,741 shares of company stock worth $27,035,160 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

