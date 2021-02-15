Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.