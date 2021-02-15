Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $310,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $197.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $202.65.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,439. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

