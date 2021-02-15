Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,186 shares of company stock worth $77,732,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $323.31 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $324.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

