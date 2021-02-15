Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

