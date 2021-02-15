Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 115.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NFLX stock opened at $556.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

