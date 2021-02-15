First Trust Advisors LP Sells 604,726 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

